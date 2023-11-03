Prorogue House: Congress to Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa has written to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan about the non-proragation of the House that was affecting the functioning of the legislative body and rights of its members.

The Vidhan Sabha session has not been prorogued amid a confrontation between the Governor and the government. If the House is not prorogued, MLAs could not send fresh questions to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat to be tabled in the House.

In a DO letter, Bajwa said, “We must address this issue promptly and ensure the continued sanctity and dignity of our Vidhan Sabha.”

He said the precedent of non-prorogation of the House had hindered the fundamental right of the members to seek information on matters of public interest.

#Congress #Kultar Singh Sandhwan #Partap Singh Bajwa