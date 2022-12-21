Protect veggies from frost: Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

With the temperature starting dipping, experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised growers to protect vegetables from frost.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said the vegetable production was severely affected by various biotic and abiotic stresses. One such abiotic factor was frost and potato and summer season vegetables such as cucurbits, chilli, tomato and brinjal were highly affected by it, he said.

Winter vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, onion and garlic did not get much affected despite being sown in October-November.

Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, Head, Department of Vegetable Science, said, “Plant covers are also very useful to protect plants from frost injury. It increases downward long-wave radiation at night and reduces convectional heat losses to the air. Commonly used material is removable straw coverings and polythene material.”

