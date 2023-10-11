Protection from arrest for Raj Jit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim protection from arrest to dismissed police official Raj Jit Singh Hundal in a disproportionate assets case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in April.

The interim relief order by Justice Anoop Chitkara of the High Court will continue at least till October 16, the next date of hearing in the case.

He was dismissed from the service by the state government on April 17. Last week, the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Hundal, who, in his petition, had alleged that he was made a “scapegoat” in a power tussle between two groups of Punjab Police officials at the highest level.

