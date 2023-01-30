Protest after anti-drug activist Lambardar Ram Gopal murdered in Jalandhar

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, January 29

Residents of Lakhanpal village in Jalandhar blocked Jandiala-Phagwara Road this morning after AAP leader and “Nasha Virodhi Front” activist Lambardar Ram Gopal was murdered at his village on Saturday evening.

Villagers sit on a dharna on Jandiala-Phagwara Road on Sunday; and (inset) victim Ram Gopal. Tribune Photo

Gopal, who had exposed several drug peddlers, was reportedly murdered by six persons as he was out for an evening walk with his brother-in-law Varinder Singh.

Those booked included Lakkha, Sanju, Jeeta, Sandhu, Binder and Raman Kumar, alias Radhey Shyam, all residents of Lakhanpal village. The police have nabbed Shyam and Binder so far.

As per Varinder’s statement, Lakkha, Sanju and Jeeta attacked Gopal while Sandhu sat in the car and Shyam stood at some distance.

Sarpanch Makkhan Singh of Jandiala village, who is also a member of the Nasha Virodhi Front, said, “Ram Gopal was vocal against people selling drugs in his village. At least 30 families are openly selling narcotics in the village.”

SHO Sadar Sukhbir Singh said, “We are probing if any of the accused was booked in the NDPS Act earlier. Radhey Shyam and Binder have been arrested. Police teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused.”

The SHO added, “No written complaint regarding the death threat was received by us from Ram Gopal.”

As hundreds of protesters blocked the road amid rain, Congress leader Pargat Singh and AAP leader Surinder Singh Sodhi also reached the protest site.

Sodhi, halqa incharge, Jalandhar Cantt, said, “It is an unfortunate incident. Ram Gopal was an AAP worker. The police have arrested two men and impounded the vehicle used by them to commit the crime.”

Jalandhar Cantt ACP Babandeep Singh said he was in regular touch with family members of the victim and appropriate action would be taken against the culprits.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 302, 148, 149 and 120 B of the IPC against the accused at the Sadar police station in Jalandhar.

