Protest against cops for ‘killing’ youth, residents seek action

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 25

Residents of Fatehgarh Panjtur town of Moga district, about 70 km from here, started a dharna in front of police station today evening after a police vehicle allegedly hit a motorcycle and one of the two bike riders died on the spot. The protesters are demanding the registration of a murder case against the cops, alleging the accused cop strangled 24-year-old Vijay Kumar to death after hitting his bike.

Senior police officers have reached Fatehgarh Panjtur police station and assured the protesters of taking legal action against the erring cops.

Moga SP(D) Balkrishan Singla reached the police station and said they were taking necessary action against the cops as per the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, friend of the deceased. The cops are reportedly posted at Jogewala police station in Ferozepur district.

The protesters alleged that Vijay Kumar was returning home with Gopi from Shahkot (Jalandhar) side in the evening when their bike was hit by a car which was being driven by Pratap Singh, a police constable and other unidentified cop, near Lalhandi Mandi village.

It is alleged that after his bike by hit by the car, Vijay Kumar argued with the cops over their fault. Angered at this, Constable Pratap Singh started beating Vijay and strangulated him to death by tightening the safa (a piece of cloth) wrapped around his neck.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Moga