Faridkot: Protest against cops’ raid at Jaito village

Faridkot, June 7
Two weeks after three bike-borne masked miscreants had opened fire on a car in a crowded market of Kotkapura and the police raided a house of relatives of a farm union leader in search of offenders, the police have landed in trouble.
On Friday, hundreds of farmers staged a march against the police in Jaito and burnt their effigy, demanding action against those, who had conducted raid.
For the last about 12 days, they have been asking the police to take action against the “erring” police officials.
It is alleged when the police entered the house of a widow by scaling its boundary wall, the woman raised the alarm. Soon, residents of Dal Singh Wala village
had assembled and allegedly ‘detained’ the police personnel on May 24. The residents claimed that the widow lived alone in the house as her son and daughter-in-law were in Canada.
To rescue the cops from the alleged detention of villagers, a heavy police force had reached the village and used mild lathicharge. However, annoyed with the police behaviour, members of the farm union had started a dharna. They are demanding action against cops.
