Protest held at Gidderbaha over power cut

Muktsar, June 2
The power supply in Gidderbaha remained suspended for nearly 24 hours due to a snag in the 11 KV town feeder here. Residents held a protest at Gandhi Chowk in the morning, demanding the uninterrupted power supply.
A PSPCL senior official said that the 11 KV feeder of Gidderbaha developed a snag due to a duststorm on Saturday, which resulted into power disruption. “Three Executive Engineers along with other staff worked hard and restored the supply by 3.30 pm on Sunday. Now, a new cable was laid to restore the supply. Besides, we are now trying to improve the infrastructure, so that no such problem occurs in future,” said a senior official of the PSPCL,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gidderbaha Municipal Council president Narinder Munjal said the unscheduled power cuts were giving sleepless nights to the public. The PSPCL officials must improve the existing infrastructure.
