Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 29

Activists, under the banner of the Sangharash Samiti, today staged a dharna at Balmiki Chowk for the third day and raised slogans.

They are demanding the repair of a broken road near Lord Balmiki Temple. The protesters blocked traffic on the Phagwara-Banga road for several hours. Though AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan, Naib Tehsildar Pawan Kumar and SDO (PWD) Jaspreet Singh went to the dharna site on Friday and assured them that the repair work would of start from Monday, no progress has been made.