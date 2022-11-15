Protest over firing at jeweller's residence in Talwandi Bhai

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 14

Most business establishments remained closed today in protest against firing incident at the residence of a jeweller on Saturday night at Talwandi Bhai that is situated at least 32 km from the district headquarters.

Had Received extortion calls

Traders and shopkeepers also held a protest march, which started from Fountain Chowk in the market and culminated at Main Chowk. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and the Police Department.

The protesters demanded that the cops should enhance patrolling and establish another permanent police post in the area.

Three unidentified miscreants, who were reportedly members of Sukha Dunike gang, allegedly opened fire at the residence of Parminder Singh Chauhan, president, Jewellers’ Association, Talwandi Bhai, during the late night hours as the latter reportedly refused to pay ransom to them.

As per the information, the suspects had been threatening jeweller and demanding extortion money for the last one month.

The suspects, however, had to run when Parminder also retaliated and fired a few shots in his defence.

Parminder had been receiving extortion calls from the gangster from two international numbers (+2229906861 and +63975890174) demanding ransom of Rs 50 lakh from him.

The police have registered an FIR against three unidentified persons following complaint lodged by Parminder Chauhan under Sections 307, 506, 386, 511 and 34, IPC, and 25, 27, 54 and 59, Arms Act. However, no arrests have been made by the police till now.

