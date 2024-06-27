Protest over less power supply

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Farmers of Smagh village on Wednesday lodged a protest outside the PSPCL office in Gidderbaha alleging they were not getting eight-hour free power supply for their tubewells. “We are getting just about three-four hours of power supply,” said a protester. TNS

Govt land freed from occupants

Muktsar: The administration claimed to have freed land valued at Rs 2 crore from illegal occupants at Dabra village. District Development and Panchayats Officer confirmed the development.

