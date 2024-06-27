Protest over less power supply

Muktsar: Farmers of Smagh village on Wednesday lodged a protest outside the PSPCL office in Gidderbaha alleging they were not getting eight-hour free power supply for their tubewells. “We are getting just about three-four hours of power supply,” said a protester. TNS
Govt land freed from occupants
Muktsar: The administration claimed to have freed land valued at Rs 2 crore from illegal occupants at Dabra village. District Development and Panchayats Officer confirmed the development.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens