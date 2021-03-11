Protest over Prophet remark

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: A large number of Muslims on Friday protested and demanded legal action against the suspended spokespersons of the BJP for making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad at the District Administrative Complex here. TNS

10-yr-old girl dies by suicide

Muktsar: Depressed over the death of her parrot, Preeti (10), allegedly hanged herself at her residence at Kacha Talab, in Gidderbaha on Friday. Her mother who works as a domestic help said, “A parrot had come to our house, which died around 10 days ago. Since then, Preeti was depressed.” TNS

Five peddlers nabbed

Abohar: The police have seized 9 gm of “chitta” (synthetic drug) from Sahib Ram of Bhopal Pura and Amit of Peelibanga. Jiwan Ram Jandwali, Dharam Singh and Jaskaran Singh of Lambi were nabbed with 25 kg poppy husk. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

Skill training for addicts

Chandigarh: To save youngsters from drug addiction and make their future better, the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) has launched a special skill training programme at drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. Deepti Uppal, Director, PSDM, said, “We have chalked out a three month skill training for 30 youngsters.”