Protesters kept off CM's route

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 8

Cops parked their vehicles in front of protesters when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann passed by to reach his local residence on Patiala road here today. The unemployed youth, who have been on an indefinite protest since March 29, said they would intensify their agitation.

“Before the Assembly elections, CM Mann and other AAP leaders used to visit various protest sites. But after coming to power, all have started ignoring us. Today CM Mann did not even look at us when he passed by. It’s a fraud with the unemployed. We will not end our protest without getting employment,” said Beant Singh, a member of the ‘2016 Police Recruitment Struggle Union’.

Protesters alleged in 2016 the police department had advertised for 7,416 posts, but only 5,400 were recruited. Since then, the rest had been kept on the waiting list.

"The CM had announced to make fresh recruitment. Why is he not taking action and helping us join the force? More unemployed will join our protest in coming days," said another protester.