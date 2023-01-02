Protesters lay siege to Jalandhar-Amritsar highway

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

Farmers, peasants and labourers — under the banner of the ‘Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha’ — staged a dharna at PAP Chowk here today, demanding action against the displacement of 50 families at Latifpura. Traffic remained held up on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway for three hours.

Farm and labour organisations have announced to hold a “rail roko” and highway blockade at the Dhannowali railway crossing on January 16, if their demands are not met.

Fifty families at the Latifpura locality in Jalandhar were displaced on December 9 as their homes were demolished by the Jalandhar Improvment Trust.

While the state government has promised to rehablitate them in flats, the families want that they be rehabilitated on the same spot, in homes, rather than flats, so that they can retain their cattle.

The prime demand of the unions raised today is the rehabilitation of families displaced by the Latifpura demolitions at the same place, compensation of Rs 1 crore to families and action against Jalandhar DCP Jaskaranjit Singh Teja for allegedly using bad language with the families (as witnessed in a viral video).

Protesters, along with families of those displaced at Latifpura, said their agitation would continue till their demands are met.

The organisations which protested on the occasion included the Pendu Mazdoor Union, Kirti Kisan Union, Punjba Kisan Union (Baghi), BKU Rajewal, Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab Kisan Union, Amritsar, Punjab Students Union, Amritsar, Istri Jagriti Manch, among others.

Pendu Mazdoor Union activist Kashmir Singh Ghugshore said, “We held a dharna till just 3 pm today but railway and highway traffic on the Dhannowali crossing will be held up on January 16 if our demands are not met. The families need to be rehabilitated at the same spot.”

