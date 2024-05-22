Farm protesters to greet PM Modi in Punjab with black flags

Manav Mander
Jagraon, May 21
Thousands of farmers wearing green turbans and holding flags of their farm unions in their hands made a beeline to the Grain Market of Jagraon to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat today. The women, who had participated in the year-long farmer protest in Delhi, were also part of the event.
The mahapanchayat was held under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in which more than 30 farm unions participated. Farmers are gearing up for a showdown with the BJP and will hold peaceful protests by holding black flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.
The slogans, “BJP harao, desh nu bachao”, were raised by the farmers on their way to the main venue of the mahapanchayat.
Modi will kickstart his campaign from May 23 by holding a mega rally in Patiala followed by mass meetings in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24. A two-minute silence was observe for those who lost their lives during the farmer struggle.
Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said Modi could never be welcomed in the land. “During the upcoming Modi’s visit, we will hold protests peacefully but firmly. Farmers would reach the venue of Modi’s rally with black flags,” said Lakhowal.
Further Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of BKU (Rajewal), said, “The BJP is corporate-friendly and anti-farmer. Corporate houses have looted our country and want to loot it in future, too, and we will not let it happen,” he said.
Shinder Pal Kaur came along with three more women from Mansa with one determination in mind, “We will oppose Modi where ever he goes and he cannot be welcomed on our land. Farmers are the food bowl of the country and Modi had announced laws against them and we can never forget that,” she said.
