Protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital

Patiala, March 11

Baldev Singh, 62, who was protesting at Khanauri barrier against the Centre since February 13, died at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, during the wee hours today. Baldev, a resident of Kangthala village in Patran, was facing difficulty in breathing.

Ranjit Singh, district chief, BKU (Krantikari), said, “Baldev was rushed to a hospital in Patran. Doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, where he died during the treatment in the wee hours of Monday.” He said Baldev had inhaled toxic tear gas fumes, but didn’t took medicine.

Ranjit said Baldev had sold two acres of land out of five to clear his debt. A total of seven farmers had died in the last 26 days of the farmers’ “Dilli Chalo” march.

