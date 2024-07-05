Protesting Batala farmer dies in accident near Khanna

Batala, July 4
Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Rangar Nangal village falling in the jurisdiction of Rangar Nangal police station of Batala police district, died when he along with another person, Baljit Singh, met with an accident near Khanna today.
Sukhwinder and Baljit Singh were returning to their native village when their motorcycle spun out of control and rammed into a truck. Sukhwinder, sources said, died on the spot while Baljit, who sustained injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Khanna.
Both farmers had left their village on June 20 to take part in the ongoing protest. The body of Sukhwinder Singh has been shifted to the Khanna civil hospital mortuary.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, a union leader, said the Gurdaspur district administration should make arrangements to bring the body to Rangar Nangal.
