Protesting farmers get Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's invite for meeting today

Mohali/Panchkula, November 27

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) protest against the Central Government entered the second day today with representatives of the protesting unions getting an invite to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at 11 am tomorrow. A delegation of farmers of Haryana will go to meet the Governor to raise their demands tomorrow.

Farmers protest in Mohali on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky

At a press conference in Mohali, protesting leaders said they had not received any response from the Punjab CM so far after government officials were apprised of their main demands at a meeting yesterday. “The SKM is waiting for a response from the government and will decide the future course of action after meeting the Governor,” said Harmeet Singh Kadian, president, BKU (Kadian). The number of protesters swelled at the protest site near the Mohali-Chandigarh border today.

After much deliberations and meetings throughout the day, protesters in Panchkula said only representatives of farmers would go to the Governor’s house in line with their Punjab counterparts.

Mukesh Kumar, DCP (Law & Order), Panchkula, said farmers had been offered a meeting with the Governor. — TNS

Tikait reaches protest site

Darshan Pal of the Krantikari Kisan Union and Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union reached the protest site on Monday.

Over 2,000 farmers gathered at the site by the evening. Farmers said the number was set to rise by Tuesday morning

