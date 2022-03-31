Protesting girls admitted to hospital after their health deteriorates, protest continues in CM city Sangrur

Parvesh Sharma

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 31

After the health of two protesting girls deteriorated, both have been admitted in local civil hospital for treatment. Seven members of “2016 police recruitment struggle union” have been sitting atop water tank while others have started protest near the local residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

“Manjit Kaur, who was sitting at CM residence, faced health problems last night while Manpreet Kaur, who was sitting atop, had health complications today. Both were admitted in Sangrur civil hospital. Manjit has been discharged while Manpreet is still there. We would not end our protest till the fulfillment of our demands” said Jagdeep Singh, a protesting youngsters.

Eight unemployed members of the ‘2016 Police Recruitment Struggle Union’ climbed atop a water tank here on Tuesday. They have also blocked Sangrur-Dhuri road near railway over bridge (ROB) and raised slogans against Punjab government for delaying their recruitment. Though they ended their protest from Sangrur-Dhuri road on Wednesday evening, but they have started indefinite protest near the local residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann while the protesters sitting atop, have also refused to come down.

Sangrur SSP Swapan Sharma said that they have arranged meetings of protesters with all senior police authorities. SSP said that they were also making all required arrangements of water and other required items for protesters.

“Their issue has been discussed repeatedly with all senior police officers at Chandigarh level also. There is a set procedure for every recruitment, but protesters are not listening as they are adamant to continue their protest. We are trying to convince them to follow the procedure” said SSP Sharma.