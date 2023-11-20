Protesting govt staff, police jostle near CM’s residence

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 19

Government employees from various departments under the banner of Old Pension Prapati Front (OPPF) and police personnel pushed each other near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The protesters tried to break the police barricade. When the police stopped them, it led to jostling between the two sides.

Protesters have announced to intensify their agitation in the coming days for the implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Many protesters also announced to oppose AAP in the forthcoming parliamentary elections and said that they would ‘gherao’ ministers and MLAs in rallies and ask questions about the failure of their government in implementing OPS.

To attend Pension Prapati Rally, government employees from different districts of Punjab gathered at Patiala bypass and then, they marched towards the residence of the Punjab CM.

They alleged that last year, the Punjab Government had issued notification for the implementation of OPS, but till date, OPS has not been implemented.

“More than a year after of issuance of notification for the implementation of OPS, we have to protest as the state government has failed to start OPS,” said Raghuvir Bhagwanigarh, state vice-president of Democratic Teachers Front Punjab.

“The police only prevented the employees from breaking the barricade,” said Manoj Gorsi, DSP Rural, Sangrur.

