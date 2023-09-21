Protesting Professors take to begging

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, September 20

Sitting on a dharna for the last 21 days near the residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Gambhirpur village, members of the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front, Punjab, have been resorting to new and peaceful methods to attract the attention of the state government towards their demands on postings.

Yesterday, they put up the posters of their demands around their necks and had visited Dher village. Today, they visited Mahain village and narrated their tale of woes and held begging bowls in their hands and asked for help. Last week, they had sold fruit juice on the roads.

While Bains has already stated that he has been taking all steps to provide relief to them, but the government was helpless at the moment after the Punjab and Haryana High Court put a status quo in this case. The protesters claimed that the government was only making an excuse of the court’s orders despite the fact that there was no legal hindrance in their joining the duty.

A protester, Prabhjot Kaur, said that as the government seemed to be in no mood of relenting, they had been making preparations to start proper classes to help the students from nearby villages after school hours.

#Anandpur Sahib #Harjot Singh Bains