Protests over violence in Manipur

Members of Christian community protest in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Dhariwal/Amritsar/Jalandhar, July 29

Nearly 4,000 Christians assembled under the organisation of the Roman Catholic Church and took out a procession in the main thoroughfare of Dhariwal to protest against Manipur violence.

Thousands of passengers using the Amritsar-Pathankot National Highway were inconvenienced for four hours as the protesters blocked the road by parking their vehicles in the middle of the road.

PM must speak in parliament: Bajwa

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the violence in Manipur, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asked the PM to reveal the names of those behind the bloodbath in the north-eastern state in Parliament

Christian leaders, including ex-chairman of the Punjab State Christian Welfare Board Dr Salamat Masih, Father John George, Father Jose Padayatti and Father William Sahota, had been planning the protest for the past 10 days.

Though the police were aware of the protest to be held here today, no arrangements for alternative routes to divert the traffic were made. This led to a 4-km long queue of vehicles on the Batala-Gurdaspur road.

In Amritsar also, some members of the community protested outside the district administrative complex.

Father Joseph Matthew, who led the community, said, “We are horrified and anguished by the disturbing apathy of the Centre and the state governments. Our collective consciousness is shaken by these acts of brutality.”

At the same time, on the call of the Diocese of Jalandhar, the Christian community, political leaders, Sikh organisations, farmer unions and students organised a massive rally at Trinity College in Jalandhar.

