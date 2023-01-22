 Proud of braveheart Amandeep: Residents : The Tribune India

Amandeep Kaur



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 21

Residents of Sangrur are proud of Amandeep Kaur, who pulled out four children from a burning school van on February 15, 2020, in Longowal, as she has been selected for the National Bravery Award. Area residents said whenever they see any outdated van carrying students, the scenes of burning school van come in front of their eyes.

“Everyone is aware about the courage she showed to save the lives of four children when her school van caught fire. Area residents are visiting our house after getting information about the bravery award being given to Amandeep,” said Satnam Singh, her father.

She is a student of Class XII at a government senior secondary school. She is the only child of her parents. Her father is a farmer and mother a homemaker.

“She had also suffered injuries while pulling the children out of the burning van. However, she did not get scared and raised the alarm to call others for help,” he said.

Four children were burnt alive as their school van caught fire on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road. There were 12 children were in the van at the time of the mishap.

“We are proud of Amandeep Kaur. The recognition of the bravery of such children also motivates other children to act during an emergency,” said Satnam Singh of Sangrur.

Several residents, including the parents of the children who were charred to death, said it seemed that neither the government nor the authorities of some private schools had learnt any lesson from the mishap.

