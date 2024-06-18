 Provide hassle-free services to public: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to DCs : The Tribune India

Provide hassle-free services to public: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to DCs

Provide hassle-free services to public: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to DCs

CM Bhagwant Mann chairs a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners in Chandigarh on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the DCs will be directly held accountable for any sort of inconvenience and harassment to the public in the government offices.

At a meeting here with DCs, the Chief Minister said the state government was dutybound to provide transparent, responsive and effective administration. He said the DCs would act as a pivotal to ensure that people got hassle-free delivery of the citizen-centric services in government offices. Mann said it was their bounden duty to ensure that the people did not face any inconvenience.

The Chief Minister categorically said the DCs would be held accountable for any such lapse. He said the government was coming up with the noble idea of setting up Chief Minister’s window in every district, so that people could avail the benefits through them. Mann said a dedicated officer would be sitting at this window and receiving the applications from the public for getting their routine administrative works done.

The Chief Minister said that the applications pertaining to the administrative works within the district would be sent to the department concerned for immediate execution of the work, adding that the works related to the state government would be sent to his office from where it would be further sent to the administrative departments for their early resolution.

The Cm said it would ensure the execution of routine works of the general public in a time-bound manner. He said the officers would be regularly monitoring this dashboard to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience while getting their routine administrative works done. Mann unequivocally said this was government of every Punjabi, who had given a thumping mandate to him so that they should not be facing any sort of inconvenience, adding that his government would ensure that all works of the public were done without any delay.

The CM said the state government would be roping in the latest technique of artificial intelligence to check that the government officers sit in their offices and deliver services to the people.

Likewise, he said the involvement of MLAs and other public representatives would also be further enhanced in the functioning of the state government so that they can get the works of people executed by coordinating with the administration and the offices of the state government.

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

