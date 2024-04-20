Provide security to Punjabi singer Jaskaran Singh Grewal: Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Acting on a petition filed by Punjabi singer Jaskaran Singh Grewal claiming to have brotherly bond with Subhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the police officer concerned to provide two security personnel. The direction by Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi will remain in operation at least till May 16 –– the next date of hearing in the matter.

As the petition filed by Grewal through counsel Akshay Chadha came up for preliminary hearing, Justice Bedi observed: “Prima facie the post on the Instagram page of the petitioner appears to be threatening in nature.”

The petitioner was seeking directions to official respondents to safeguard his life. Chadha contended the petitioner was facing danger from unknown individuals using Instagram IDs. They had “extended threats to the petitioner, marking him as the next target”.

