Provided canal water to 900 new locations: Jouramajra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

Punjab Water Resources Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra claimed that last year, canal water reached approximately 900 locations for the first time in the state.

“We have already restored flow to 114 locations this year. These locations are in the districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar, Sangrur and Malerkotla,” he said.

