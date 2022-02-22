Provocative speech: Ex-DGP Mohammad Mustafa appears before SIT

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Malerkotla, February 21

Former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, husband of Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana and chief strategic adviser to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Sidhu, on Monday appeared before special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the FIR registered against him for allegedly giving a ‘provocative’ speech. While SIT members refused to share the details, Mustafa said he did not give any such speech.

“When some local youngsters tried to create problem at our function during the election campaign in January, I used a word ‘fitna’ (Law breakers) against a group of Muslim supporters of the AAP and not Hindu, as was alleged by our political opponents. It has been proved that I used the word ‘fitna’ and not ‘Hindus’. I told the same to the SIT today,” Mustafa told The Tribune.

On January 23, the City-1 Malerkotla police had registered a case under Sections 153-A of the IPC (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1950,1951 and 1989, against Mohammad Mustafa.

Cops had alleged in the FIR that while patrolling in the area, they got information about a video wherein Mustafa was allegedly giving an inflammatory speech. “Mustafa’s speech can create problems between two communities and its violation of the model code of conduct,” cops added.

After Mustafa allegedly threatened AAP workers with dire consequences on January 19 during a meeting in the evening and a video went viral, party leaders also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and a notice was issued to Mustafa.

After video created a storm on the social media, the police finally registered an FIR against Mustafa. “I respect all communities. I have never spoken against any community,” he said. “Mustafa appeared before the SIT and recorded his statement. We are conducting thorough investigation,” said DSP (D) Saurav Jindal.

