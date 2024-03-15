Proximity to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann earns satirist Karamjit Anmol ticket from Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 14

Fielding of Karamjit Anmol as AAP party candidate on Faridkot LS seat is joining of yet another comedian the active politics in the state. Not only as close friends, but Anmol and CM Bhagwant Mann are also known for their political comedy before joining the politics.

Once considered akali bastion Faridkot seat was once considered as the stronghold of SAD but in the 2014 elections, AAP’s Prof Sadhu Singh had won by more than 2 lakh votes. In 2019, Prof Sadhu Singh lost to Congress candidate and folk singer Mohammad Sadiq. Spreading across four districts — Faridkot, Moga, Muktsar and Bathinda — Faridkot LS seat includes all 3 and 4 Assembly constituencies of Faridkot and Moga, respectively. Gidderbaha of Muktsar and Rampura Phul of Bathinda are also part of this LS seat.

Like CM Mann, Anmol is a well-known face in singing and acting. Though the party was in mood of fielding Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Faridkot seat, but according to sources, after her refusal to contest the elections, the Chief Minister put his weight in favour of Karamjit Anmol. Karamjit belongs to Gandhuyan village in Chief Minister’s home district Sangrur. He had started his career through comedy shows with Bhagwant Mann and is considered close to him.

On the other hand, Harpreet Singh Kotbhai, former MLA from Malout, former MP Paramjeet Kaur Gulshan and former minister Gulzar Singh Ranike have staked claim for SAD ticket here.

Apart from incumbent MP Mohammad Sadiq, former CM Charanjit Channi, former Amritsar West MLA Dr Raj Kumar Verka, former Jandiala MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny, former Jaito MLA Baldev Singh and Darshan Singh Dhilwan are contenders for the Congress ticket on this LS seat.

