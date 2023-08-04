 PRTC conductor’s body to be identified via DNA test : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • PRTC conductor’s body to be identified via DNA test

A file photo of the PRTC bus damaged in HP flashfloods.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 3

The Himachal Pradesh administration will conduct a DNA test on the remains of the body identified as that of PRTC conductor Jagsir Singh by his family members, who visited Dehra subdivision of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh today. The body has already been cremated as it remained unclaimed for 72 hours. Now, its remains will be tested with that of the claimant family members.

Dehra Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shilpi Beakta today said the administration had decided to carry out the DNA test after the family claimed that these were Jagsir’s remains. “The body was in an unidentifiable condition,” she said.

The family, including the conductor’s wife Raksha Devi and father Lal Singh, visited the region today.

Harvinder Singh, leader of the PRTC workers at the Chandigarh depot, said the family identified the deceased from his ‘kara’ (metal bracelet worn on the wrist). However, the administration said they wanted to conduct a DNA test before handing over the remains. “The presence of Jagsir Singh’s mother and father or his wife and children is required to carry out the test,” he added.

The conductor got washed away with the bus in the floodwaters in Manali in the first week of July. While the driver’s body has been recovered, the conductor’s body is yet to be identified. The administration has already awarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the deceased driver.

Harvinder Singh said they would take Jagsir Singh’s children to Dehra for the DNA test on Friday.

