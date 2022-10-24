PRTC contractual workers to observe ‘black’ Diwali

Bathinda, October 23

The Punjab Roadways, PRTC Punbus Contract Workers’ Union has announced to observe a ‘black Diwali’ in protest against non-fulfillment of their long-standing demands, including regularisation of services of contractual workers.

In a press statement issued today, Resham Singh Gill, state president of the union, said, “Contractual workers had high hopes from the AAP government that it will regularise their services, but it has also failed miserably. Owing to the festive season, especially Diwali, we were hoping for an announcement in in our favour in the Cabinet meeting held on October 21. However, nothing of the sort happened which has left contractual workers disheartened.”

“AAP garnered votes from contractual workers by making tall claims apart from the promise of regularisation of services. These promises have remained merely verbal assurances. Just like previous governments, the real face of AAP has also come out in open now. We will be observing a ‘black’ Diwali to express our resentment. If the state government does not fulfil our long-standing demands, we will start a state-wide agitation soon,” he added. — TNS

