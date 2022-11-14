PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 13

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at various bus terminals in the state and Chandigarh soon after the employees of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punjab Roadways went on a strike today.

Commuters, especially women, faced a tough time at various bus terminals as they had to wait for hours to board buses. The majority of the buses, around 50 percent as per sources, remained off the roads on Sunday. The protesting employees announced that they would intensify the protest on Monday.

Sanju, one of the passengers at the Patiala bus stand, said, “In the standoff between employees and the government, we are suffering. The government should make alternative arrangements to help thousands of the passengers stranded at various bus terminals in the state.”

Another passenger said, “We have been waiting for a bus for over three hours for our destination. All private buses are already overloaded.”

The firing of a conductor by Punjab Roadways management for dereliction of duty reportedly became the flashpoint for the strike. The authorities claimed that the conductor was found guilty of wrong practices. However, employees said the conductor was not at fault.

It has been learnt that a conductor of the Batala depot was fired after two passengers were found travelling without tickets by inspectors. The incident reportedly took place on November 1.

Harkesh Ricky, leader, Punjab Roadways Contract Union and PRTC Workers’ Union, said, “We will intensify the protest on Monday if the government doesn’t reinstate conductor. We will hold a protest outsidebus stands across the state.”

Meanwhile, Poonamdeep Kaur, managing director, PRTC, said, “We have been negotiating with PRTC employees to get them back on work since the issue pertains to Punjab Roadways. We are hopeful that the PRTC will be able to run all its buses on Monday.”

