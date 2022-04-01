PRTC re-employs staff sacked seven years ago

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 31

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has started re-hiring drivers and conductors on an outsourced basis, seven years after they were sacked following an “illegal” strike they were part of.

Outsourced drivers and conductors cannot participate in "illegal" protests anymore

They cannot claim 30 per cent hike in salary for PRTC employees implemented recently

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar handed over appointment letters to 25 drivers and conductors at the PRTC office here today. He also held a meeting with PRTC Managing Director, General Managers of all depots and other officers.

The 25 drivers and conductors were re-hired after they gave an undertaking that they will not participate in “illegal” protests. Another condition is that they cannot claim 30 per cent increase in salary for PRTC employees implemented recently.

The services of outsourced drivers and conductors were terminated after they had gone on strike in 2015 over alleged association of private bus operators with leaders of then ruling party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Parneet Kaur, Managing Director, PRTC, said: “Ousted employees had moved court against their termination when the PRTC decided to carry out new recruitments. The court directed us to give them one chance before hiring new employees. As the PRTC’s appeal against the order got delayed due to Covid-induced restrictions and there was a shortage of manpower, the corporation decided to re-hire sacked employees subject to some conditions.”

He further said, “Of the more than 600 petitioners and non-petitioners, 300 have agreed to the conditions. They are being re-hired on an outsourced basis.”

Meanwhile, the minister ordered officers to ensure strictness against plying of private buses without permits and illegal issuance of tickets of private buses adjacent to bus stands.