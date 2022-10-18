PRTC seeks permission to pick up passengers from IGI's T3

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 17

Amid the likelihood of losing passengers, the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has once again written to the management of the Delhi Airport Parking Services (DAPS) to allow their Volvo buses to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to pick up passengers from Terminal 3 (T3).

This private company has also erected a booking counter at T3 to attract passengers

The PRTC alleged a private operator from Punjab was being favoured

Equal playing field should be given to the state transport, said PRTC officials

As of now, the PRTC buses have to pick up the travellers from the passenger terminal complex (PTC), which is 1.5 km away from T3.

Passengers have to use the shuttle service from T3 to board PRTC busses. The PRTC has already made several attempts to hold a meeting with the DAPS to address the issue, but to no avail.

“We have been seeking permission from the DAPS for a long time. We are ready to pay the rental charges for setting up a kiosk near T3,” the PRTC officials said. The letter sent to the DAPS reads: “There is no AC waiting-room and other facilities at the PTC. The site is not conducive and causing inconvenience to passengers.”

Poonamdeep Kaur, managing director, PRTC, said: “We have been repeatedly writing to the Delhi airport parking authorities to allow our buses to pick up passengers from T3. Passengers have to use the shuttle service from T3 to board the buses parked at the PTC.” She added that she was hopeful that the PRTC would be given permission by the authorities.

The officials of the DAPS could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

