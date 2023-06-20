PRTC staff protest move to hire 116 pvt buses

Patiala, June 19
Contract employees of the PRTC on Monday started a protest outside the head office on the Nabha road against the move to hire 116 new private buses under the corporation’s kilometre scheme.
The workers said the PRTC had issued a tender for hiring of private buses under the kilometre scheme, but it was leading to corruption and loss of revenue to the corporation.
They said they had submitted a notice to the office regarding the same on May 24, but the management failed to hold a meeting in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
Heat wave conditions: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness
Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been ...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...