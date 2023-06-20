PRTC staff protest move to hire 116 pvt buses

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 19

Contract employees of the PRTC on Monday started a protest outside the head office on the Nabha road against the move to hire 116 new private buses under the corporation’s kilometre scheme.

The workers said the PRTC had issued a tender for hiring of private buses under the kilometre scheme, but it was leading to corruption and loss of revenue to the corporation.

They said they had submitted a notice to the office regarding the same on May 24, but the management failed to hold a meeting in this regard.