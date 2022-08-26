PRTC workers protest salary delay

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 25

Members of the PRTC Punbus Contract Workers’ Union blocked the entry gate of Bathinda bus stand over non-payment of their salaries today.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and blocked Bathinda-Mansa Road, which led to traffic jam. As a result, commuters had to take alternatives routes to reach their destinations.

Sandeep Grewal, chief, PRTC Punbus Contract Workers’ Union, said, “Before forming the government, the Aam Aadmi Party made tall claims that they will bring reforms in the transport sector, but despite being in power for almost six months, nothing has happened.”

He said, “We haven’t received salary for the month of July till August 25. As the government did not provide payment to the PRTC on account of free travel scheme for women, the latter has delayed our salaries. We are finding it difficult to make both ends meet.”

Grewal said, “Leave aside regularising our services, which the AAP promised before the 2022 Assembly poll, we are not even getting our salaries on time. Successive governments made hollow promises to us time and again. We will continue our agitation until our demands are met.”

