Punjab Skill Development Mission inks MoU with Microsoft to impart skills to 10,000 youth

Chandigarh, June 21

In a bid to facilitate employment opportunities to the youth by enhancing their skills and competence according to the global needs, the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to ingrain essential skills to at least 10,000 youth of state in a year.

The MoU was signed by Amrit Singh, Director, PSDM, and Sanjay Dhingra, Country Head Education, Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited on Friday.

Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said this collaboration would pave a way to impart skills to 10,000 youth in Punjab with essential digital productivity skills, employability, English communication, entrepreneurship and technology skills, including cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber security and sustainability.

The department has not been leaving any stone unturned to facilitate employment opportunities to the youth of Punjab, he reiterated.

The Director PSDM said the comprehensive future skills collaboration with Microsoft for 2024-25 includes multiple targeted initiatives designed to address the specific needs of diverse learners catered by PSDM, aiming to enhance their skills and competence according to global needs and provide them with employment opportunities in an AI-enabled economy for better livelihoods.

She also emphasised that the Department of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training is determined to cater to the manpower requirements of the industry by providing them the skilled youth from Punjab.

