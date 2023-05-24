PSEB Class 12 results: Girls clinch top 3 slots in Punjab Board; Mansa's Sujan Kaur tops with 100%

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 24

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the results of class 12 board exams today. According to the results announced, the first three slots have been clinched by girls.

Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh, secured the first position in the Humanities group and secured 500 marks out of 500.

Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School, Bathinda, secured the second position with 498 marks. Navpreet Kaur of BCM Ludhiana Senior Secondary School, HM 150, Jamalpur Colony, Focal Point, Ludhiana, secured the third position with 497 marks.

According to the results announced by the board today, the science subject recorded a pass percentage of 98.8 per cent, commerce 98.30 percent, humanities 90.62 percent and vocational courses 84.66 per cent. This year, 6.25 per cent compartments have been recorded.

A spokesman of the department said this time 2,96,709 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 2,74,378 students have passed while 3,637 students have failed. Apart from this, the compartment of 12,569 students has been recorded and the result of 125 students has been delayed.

The spokesperson said the pass percentage for girls was 95.14 per cent and it was 90.25 per cent for boys.

In urban areas, the pass percentage was 92.90 per cent while in rural areas it was 92.17 per cent.

Likewise, the passing percentage in government schools was 91.86 per cent, and private schools recorded 94.77 per cent while government-aided schools recorded 91.03 per cent pass percentage.

#Mohali #Punjab School Education Board