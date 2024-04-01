 PSEB Class 5th result: 99.84 per cent students pass, Pathankot performs best : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  PSEB Class 5th result: 99.84 per cent students pass, Pathankot performs best

PSEB Class 5th result: 99.84 per cent students pass, Pathankot performs best

3,05,937 regular students cleared the exam out of 3,06,438 students

PSEB Class 5th result: 99.84 per cent students pass, Pathankot performs best

Mohali got 99.65 pass percentage, Malerkotla 99.68%, and Barnala 99.72 per cent. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 1

The Punjab School Education Board Class 5th (regular) 2024 result was declared on Monday with an overall pass percentage of 99.84 percent.

Pathankot performed the best with 99.96 pass percentage, while Fazilka (99.94%) and Tarn Taran (99.93%) claimed the other two spots, respectively, among the 23 districts of the state.

Meanwhile, Mohali got 99.65 pass percentage, Malerkotla 99.68%, and Barnala 99.72 per cent.

As many as 3,05,937 regular students cleared the exam out of the total 3,06,431 candidates. The overall pass percentage last year was 99.62, and in 2022, it was 99.69 in the state.

This year, 1,44,653 girls appeared for the examination out of which 1,44,454 cleared it, a pass percentage of 99.86.

1,61,767 boys appeared for the exam and 1,61,465 cleared it, a pass percentage of 99.81. All the 18 Transgender candidates cleared the examination.

The pass percentage of government schools was 99.84%, associated schools 99.82%, aided schools 99.58%, and affiliated schools was 99.87%.

The PSEB class 5th examination 2024 was conducted from March 7 to March 14. Candidates can check their result on www.pseb.ac.in website on April 2 (10am).

In Mohali district, 12,347 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 12,304 candidates cleared the examination.

