PSEB cuts exam paper collection time from banks

Faridkot, March 2

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has reduced the time of handing over question papers to exam centre controllers to check question paper leak. The move comes after question paper of Class XII English exam was leaked.

The PSEB issued new guidelines as per which, if a nationalised bank where question papers are stored is within 3 km radius of the exam centre, controllers will get the custody of the question paper 45 to 60 minutes before the starting time of exam. In case the bank is situated outside the 3 km radius, then controllers will get question papers 60 to 90 minutes before the starting time of the exam.