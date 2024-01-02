PSEB Engineers Assn welcomes acquisition

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 1

The PSEB Engineers’ Association (PSEBEA) today welcomed the decision of the state government to acquire GVK Thermal Plant, Goindwal Sahib, which has been cleared by the national law tribunal. Now the sale process will be cleared by the competition commission and Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission in due course of time.

Ajaypal Singh Atwal, PSEBA general secretary, said that this is the first time in the country when a private thermal plant has been acquired by the state sector. “The government deserves appreciation for accepting the professional and technically sound advice of professionals,” he said.

“The acquisition of GVK thermal plant at a competitive cost of Rs 2 crore per MW will ensure reliable and cost-effective power supply to consumers. The PSPCL management deserves a special mention for this task,” he stated in a letter.

GVK thermal always faced coal supply problems and with this acquisition of the plant under the state sector, Punjab will also save considerable cost by utilising coal from Pachhwara coal mine of PSPCL, thereby reducing cost per unit of electricity for consumers.