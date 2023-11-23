PSEB invites tenders for book printing

Mohali, November 22
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has invited tenders for printing and supply of textbooks from class I to XII for the academic year 2024-25.
“The delivery period of the books will be 60 days. The board shall provide paper to the printer, directly to the printing press. The books being printed under price and under free distribution scheme by the SSA and state Welfare Department must be delivered at 21 field offices in Mohali, Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Patiala, Moga, Pathankot, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Mansa, Muktsar, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, SBS Nagar and Barnala,” read the tender document.
