PSHRC demands report on chromium contamination

Jalandhar, May 23
Following a report of a high level of chromium contamination in water and soil in the area around the Kala Sanghian drain in a study conducted by Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has sought a report on the matter.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the news report titled ‘Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium’ that appeared in The Tribune on May 21, the commission comprising chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and member Justice Nirmaljit Kaur have sought a report from the Chief Environmental Engineer, PPCB, Jalandhar, on or before the next date of hearing on July 28.
