PSHRC seeks report from Tarn Taran SSP

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 9

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) today sought a report from Tarn Taran SSP in an incident related to parading of a 55-year-old woman “naked” in Valtoha.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the news in The Tribune on April 6 titled “Woman paraded ‘naked’ in Valtoha”, the PSHRC has fixed the next date of hearing on June 11. The PSHRC also directed the SSP to submit the report a week before the hearing.

In the first week of March, Akashdeep Singh, son of the 55-year-old woman, had done court marriage with the girl of the same village. On March 31, five members of the girl’s family, including a woman, attacked and paraded the victim.

#human rights #Tarn Taran