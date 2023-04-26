 PSIEC to tweak plot bifurcation policy : The Tribune India

PSIEC to tweak plot bifurcation policy

PSIEC to tweak plot bifurcation policy

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 25

The Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) will tweak the policy of bifurcation of industrial plots in its industrial focal points.

Against the unregulated division of industrial plots into smaller units, the corporation will restrict the division of any industrial plot into not more than two parts and the minimum area of the industrial plot to be 1,000 sq yard and above.

The approval to the changes in the policy will be given in the coming meeting of the Board of Directors of the corporation. Sources said the amendments would be based on the pattern of the 2018 notification of the Housing and Urban Development Department that says that the bifurcation of industrial plots was permitted only into two units. The Housing Department Policy says the minimum area of bifurcation of an industrial plot will not be less than one acre.

The change in the policy is the fallout of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) registering a criminal case in the controversial bifurcation of 25-acre industrial plot in Mohali.

The VB has sought a record of all industrial plots where bifurcation had been allowed. There are over 115 cases in which the corporation has allowed the bifurcation under its 2005 policy.

The maximum number of bifurcations have been allowed in Mohali. It has been seen that in some cases, plot owners have sold the bifurcated plots multiple times.

Sources pointed out that a 2004 policy specified that the bifurcation could be allowed only in case of family dispute, death of an allottee and sub-division among the heirs and financial constraint of the allottee.

Changes on cards

  • Against the unregulated division of industrial plots into smaller units, the PSIEC will restrict the division of any industrial plot into not more than two parts
  • The minimum area of the industrial plot will be 1,000 sq yard and above
  • The approval to the changes in the policy will be given in the coming meeting of the Board of Directors

