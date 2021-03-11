PSPCL arranges 5,000 MW more for paddy season

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 6

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has arranged 5,000 MW more to meet the rising demand in view of the paddy season.

The paddy transplantation officially starts next week when the border belt will get power from June 10.

Enhanced capacity The transmission capacity to import power from other states has been enhanced to 8,200 MW. This will increase to 8,500 MW by June 15. PSPCL official

The power demand in the state is already touching 10,000 MW and it is expected to rise when 14 lakh tubewells will pump out water for paddy fields.

The rate at the power exchange is between Rs 6 and Rs 12.

At present, 12 thermal units out of total 15 are functional. Last year, the state’s power demand had crossed 15,500 MW mark, which PSPCL had failed to meet.

A senior PSPCL official confirmed that despite rising demand “ample arrangements have been made to ensure eight-hour supply to paddy fields”.

“The transmission capacity to import power from other states has been enhanced to 8,200 MW. This will increase to 8,500 MW by June 15. Further, we expect about 6,500 MW from state sources, including thermals, hydel and solar biomass units,” he said. Another officer involved with paddy power arrangements said another 8,500 MW from other states would be arranged, taking the total to 15,000 MW.

“Punjab will have 4,200 MW from Central plants, 2,800 MW through the ‘banking arrangement’, 500 MW short-term power purchase and 1,000 MW through additional allocation by the Centre from unallocated power. If need arises, electricity from the power exchange will be purchased on a day-to-day basis depending on monsoon,” he said.

Despite opposition by farmers’ unions, the state government has decided to allow paddy sowing in a staggered manner, beginning from June 10 to lessen the burden on electricity grid and conserve groundwater.

Already the falling groundwater table in the state has set alarm bells ringing as agricultural experts say the groundwater level is falling by 1 meter every year.

Early sowing of paddy “puts an extra pressure on soil” and leads to too much consumption of groundwater.

In all, 108 blocks in the state are under the “dark zone” (where water table has fallen drastically) because of the increasing area under paddy cultivation.

Coal order placed

Facing acute shortage of coal, PSPCL has already placed an order for 1.5 lakh tonne of coal from Indonesia. It will cost the state around Rs 350 crore.

Power supply to farmers

June 10: Int’l Border up to barbed wire

June 14: Majha, Doaba, Ropar and Mohali

June 17: Rest of Malwa

