PSPCL 'bleeding' due to freebies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 19

Union Power Minister RK Singh today said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was “bleeding” by way of “freebies” being offered in the form of power subsidies to paddy growers and the failure of the government to clear the pending subsidy bills of the corporation.

Addressing industrialists at an event hosted by the Patiala Industries Association on issues being faced by the industry in the state, the Power Minister said in Punjab, the subsidy bill had touched a whopping

Rs 19,000 crore. “Governments should give subsidy, but they should also clear the subsidy from taxpayers’ money as it is used for the people of the state,” he said, without naming the Punjab Government.

The minister asked them to submit a memorandum to him regarding their issues. “I will personally take up these issues with the departments concerned to get these resolved,” he said.

#pspcl