PSPCL 'bleeding' due to freebies

Patiala, September 19
Union Power Minister RK Singh today said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was “bleeding” by way of “freebies” being offered in the form of power subsidies to paddy growers and the failure of the government to clear the pending subsidy bills of the corporation.
Addressing industrialists at an event hosted by the Patiala Industries Association on issues being faced by the industry in the state, the Power Minister said in Punjab, the subsidy bill had touched a whopping
Rs 19,000 crore. “Governments should give subsidy, but they should also clear the subsidy from taxpayers’ money as it is used for the people of the state,” he said, without naming the Punjab Government.
The minister asked them to submit a memorandum to him regarding their issues. “I will personally take up these issues with the departments concerned to get these resolved,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...