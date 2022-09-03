PSPCL engineer suspended for corruption

Moga, September 2
Chief Engineer (West Zone), PSPCL, Punnerdeep Singh Brar has suspended Assistant Executive Engineer Daljit Singh, in-charge of the distribution in Kot ise Khan subdivision, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh from a resident for issuing two large supply industrial/commercial power connections.
The suspension order has been issued after a probe was carried out by the Deputy Chief Engineer, Distribution, Faridkot zone, following a complaint from an anonymous person.
Brar said on August 31, the department received a complaint that Daljit Singh was taking bribes for issuing new industrial/commercial power connections. After the probe, it was revealed that Daljit had demanded Rs 500 per KW from a Kot ise Khan-based consumer for issuing two large supply industrial/commercial connections and the deal was settled at Rs 1.40 lakh. The complainant had paid the amount to Daljit in instalments, first he paid Rs 1 lakh, and then Rs 20,000 was paid twice.
