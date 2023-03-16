PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

Patiala, March 16
Ahead of the summer season and the standing wheat crop, a spokesman of PSPCL has appealed to the farmers to inform the nearest PSPCL office in case they find any loose electricity wires or notice any sparking in transformers in their area.
The spokesman also informed the consumers that they can also register their electricity complaints on the helpline numbers 96461 06835 and 96461 06836 which will be functional 24 hours. Consumers can also register their complaints on WhatsApp number 96461 06835.
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has also appealed to the farmers of Punjab to cut one marla of wheat around the transformer beforehand. The 10-metre radius around the transformer in the fields should be made wet so that even if a spark falls, it can prevent fire.
