PSPCL meets all-time high demand of 14,960 MW on June 21: Power Minister

Chandigarh, June 21

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday said that PSPCL has met its all-time highest demand of 14960 MW on June 21 with overall drawl from Northern Grid being 8716 MW. He said the state government is committed to ensuring quality power supply in the state and no cuts were being imposed on any industrial, non-residential supply (nrs) or domestic category besides providing 8 hour daily uninterrupted power supply to agriculture feeders for sowing of paddy crop throughout the state.

Divulging further, Harbhajan Singh ETO said like previous year, the state government has decided to commence the sowing of paddy across the state in a phased manner. He said that the paddy sowing had commenced from June 10 in some parts of state whereas remaining parts were covered on June 16, 19 and 21. He said that the state has been divided in four zones to implement this sowing mechanism in an effective manner. He said that during the last three-four days PSPCL was successfully meeting maximum demand above 14000 MW.

The Power Minister said that there is around 6500 MW generation within state and 4800 MW share of state in centre sector and BBMB plants. He said that PSPCL has already made short term arrangements in banking for 3000 MW and with utilisation of total available transmission capacity of 9000 MW, PSPCL shall be able to meet 15500 MW demand during this paddy season.

Power Minister said that due to non-allocation of additional 1000 MW from central sector by the Ministry of Power, GOI, power is being purchased from exchange to meet the power requirement.

#Harbhajan Singh ETO #PSPCL