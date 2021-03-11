PSPCL places order for 1.5L tonne coal from Indonesia

Patiala, May 29

Almost three weeks after the Centre’s advisory to the states to arrange and procure imported coal to meet mid-June to August demand (expected to be the highest in Punjab’s history), the PSPCL has placed its first coal order.

It has placed an order for 1.5 lakh tonne of coal from Indonesia, which will cost the state around Rs 350 crore.

The power demand in the state has been hovering around 10,000 MW with paddy season almost a week away and will touch around 15,500 MW during the peak period.

The coal imported from Indonesia costs around $200 per tonne (Rs 15,000). Add another Rs 3,300 per tonne transportation charges from the seaport in Gujarat to Punjab, which will ultimately be borne by the consumers.

“Much depends on monsoon,” said a PSPCL official privy to the developments. “We are trying our best to arrange more coal,” he said.

In the first week of May, the Union Power Ministry had advised the state power utilities, including Punjab, to spend more to procure imported coal to feed their thermal plants as Coal India Limited was unable to meet the growing demand.

It had asked the states to ensure that foreign sellers deliver 50% of the allocated stock by June 30 and another 40% by August and the remaining 10% by October.

Meanwhile, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Saturday demanded a high-level probe into the present coal crisis.

VK Gupta, spokesperson, AIPEF, said,“Delegates from 17 states discussed the ongoing power crisis in the country and passed 10 resolutions arising out of coal shortage and privatisation policies being pursued by the Centre.”

“An independent probe should be conducted into the coal crisis. The policies, including importing coal, are aimed directly at benefitting private companies.” — TNS

Extra burden on state

  • The state will bear Rs 800 cr expenditure if it imports 6 lakh tonne of coal
  • Coal imported from Indonesia costs around $200 per tonne (Rs 15,000)
  • The price of indigenous coal is Rs 5,500 per tonne

#pspcl

