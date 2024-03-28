PSPCL staff seek revival of old pension scheme

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 27

PSEB Employees Joint Forum and Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch, Punjab at a joint convention of Sangrur circle here today, accused the management of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) of adopting ‘indifferent attitude’ towards their long-standing demands, leading to great resentment among the employees as well as pensioners.

The convention also warned the AAP-led state government that it would have to face the anger of the employees in the Lok Sabha election as neither state government had accepted their long-standing demands nor the power minister held a meeting with the unions even after promising them.

The employees’ leaders said their demands included removal of anomalies in pay scales, implementation of pending allowances, implementation of time-bound pay scales in revised pay scales, release of full salary to assistant linemen who have already completed three years of probation period, revival of old pension scheme, regularisation of services of temporary employees, filling of thousands of posts lying vacant in the PSPCL.

Among those present or who spoke during the protest, included Lakhwinder Singh, Jagdeep Singh Gujjran, Harpal Singh, Kulwinder Singh Dhillon, Phaljit Singh, Raghbir Singh Ghagga, Naveen Kumar and Jagmohan Kumar.

‘Fill posts lying vacant in pspcl’

